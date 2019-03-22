Bus driver charged, after pedestrian struck and killed at Hamilton Go Centre

Hamilton police have a charged a GO Bus driver after a pedestrian was struck and later died from her injuries.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 9, police say a bus hit an 84-year-old Brantford woman, while it was backing up at the Hamilton Go Centre on Hunter Street.

The pedestrian later succumbed to her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the GO Bus Driver, a 60-year-old Burlington man, is now charged with careless driving causing death.

Metrolinx says the driver is currently suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

UPDATE: HPS has charged a GO Bus Driver, male (60 yrs) from Burlington, w Careless Driving Cause Death. The collision occurred on Mar. 9, '19 at Hunter St Go Station involving a bus & pedestrian. #HamOnt https://t.co/i72X8SJgZn pic.twitter.com/aNhqNjwkDj — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 22, 2019

Metrolinx statement on the Hamilton Police GO bus investigation. We are cooperating fully with the police. As this matter is now before the courts, we can make no further comment at this time. Statement here: https://t.co/odDDcsVlPG https://t.co/1G59a1jeNX — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) March 22, 2019