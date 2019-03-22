Bus driver charged, after pedestrian struck and killed at Hamilton Go Centre
Hamilton police have a charged a GO Bus driver after a pedestrian was struck and later died from her injuries.
READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after hit by Go Transit bus in Hamilton
On the afternoon of Saturday, March 9, police say a bus hit an 84-year-old Brantford woman, while it was backing up at the Hamilton Go Centre on Hunter Street.
The pedestrian later succumbed to her injuries.
READ MORE: Metrolinx to shrink Mississauga, Brampton LRT in order to cut costs
As a result of the investigation, the GO Bus Driver, a 60-year-old Burlington man, is now charged with careless driving causing death.
Metrolinx says the driver is currently suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.