Bus driver charged, after pedestrian struck and killed at Hamilton Go Centre

Hamilton police have a charged a GO Bus driver after a pedestrian was struck and later died from her injuries.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 9, police say a bus hit an 84-year-old Brantford woman, while it was backing up at the Hamilton Go Centre on Hunter Street.

The pedestrian later succumbed to her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the GO Bus Driver, a 60-year-old Burlington man, is now charged with careless driving causing death.

Metrolinx says the driver is currently suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

