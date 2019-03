There’s something new for business women in the Electric City.

It’s called Lady Bosses of Peterborough and on Thursday the group of about 20 women got together for the first time in the Food Forest restaurant on Hunter Street.

Business owner Lesley Pocklington founded the group.

“The idea is to celebrate women in business and give them a different informal environment to do that. It’s very casual and we really want to encourage candid conversations, genuine connections and more camaraderie in the community. There’s a belief that women supporting women are definitely more successful,” she said.

Really enjoyed joining in the Lady Bosses Ptbo breakfast this morning! Lot’s of inspiring business leaders supporting each other and doing big things in #Peterborough! #LadyBoss #Ptbo pic.twitter.com/dv8ALIuJlw — City of Peterborough Mayor (@MayorPtbo) March 21, 2019

“I can get behind the idea of community over competition, that there’s room for all of the women to do business in Peterborough.”

The women spent around an hour in the cafe, enjoying breakfast and discussing the various challenges they face.