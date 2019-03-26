VIVO Cannabis given green light to expand

The cannabis industry in southeastern Ontario is about to grow.

On Thursday, Health Canada approved VIVO Cannabis’ request to expand its cultivation of cannabis. ABcann Medicinals Inc., in Napanee Ont., is a subsidiary of VIVO Inc., and because of the approval, the company expects to double its cultivation capacity.

VIVO was previously producing 5,000 kilograms of cannabis products and will now exceed 11,000 kilograms in late 2019 at the company’s two Canadian plants in Hope B.C. and Greater Napanee.

According to the company, the additional capacity will be augmented by several thousand kilograms sourced from third-party cultivators. VIVO says a CO2-extraction suite for production of concentrates has been incorporated into the facility and is expected to be brought online in the coming months.