China has stopped all canola imports from Canada, industry group says

The Canola Council of Canada says China (CCC) has stopped buying canola seeds from Canada.

Earlier this month, China started blocking canola imports from Canada, citing the detection of “hazardous organisms,” but International Trade Minister Jim Carr said he had seen no evidence of this.

READ MORE: China yet to explain why it blocked canola imports from Winnipeg company: trade minister

The CCC stated in a Thursday press release that “Chinese importers are unwilling to purchase Canadian canola seed at this time.”

The dispute over canola comes after Canada arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou – called China’s tech princess – on charges on behalf of the U.S.

*More to come