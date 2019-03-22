Man arrested in Georgian Bluffs after allegedly passing out drunk behind grocery store

A man from Owen Sound was arrested after officers received a report of an intoxicated man passed out behind a grocery store in the Georgian Bluffs.

Grey County OPP say on Wednesday at around 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a man passed out with an open case of beer next to him behind the Foodland grocery store on Highway 6 and 21.

Police say a man was seen staggering from the parking lot towards Highway 6 and 21.

Officers allege the man was found to be “extremely intoxicated,” and was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Police say he was transported to the Chatsworth OPP detachment where he was lodged for his safety.

Officers say the 40-year-old man from Owen Sound was issued a provincial offence notice under the Liquor Licence Act and was released after he sobered up.