Canada
March 21, 2019 9:38 pm
Updated: March 21, 2019 9:41 pm

Janes Pub Style Chicken Nuggets recalled over fears of salmonella contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Janes pub-style chicken nuggets.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of a frozen breaded chicken product over fears of salmonella contamination.

The agency says Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace.

The recall affects 800-gram packages with a best before date of December 15th.

The CFIA says there have been “illnesses associated with the consumption of this product,” but it doesn’t offer any more details.

It’s the third time this year the agency has announced a recall on frozen chicken nuggets, after previous notices affecting Compliments brand and Crisp & Delicious brand products.

It also follows the recall of Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Burgers last October and Pub Style Chicken Strips in November.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

