Sports
March 21, 2019 5:05 pm

Alberta curling veteran Marc Kennedy to take Ryan Fry’s spot Brad Jacobs’ rink

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Marc Kennedy launches his stone during their men's curling match against Norway at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Marc Kennedy will replace third Ryan Fry on Brad Jacobs' Northern Ontario curling rink this season.

Aaron Favila, AP, The Canadian Press
A A

Marc Kennedy will replace third Ryan Fry on Brad Jacobs’ Northern Ontario curling rink this season.

The Alberta veteran announced he was taking a break from competitive curling after a 2017-18 season in which he went to the Olympics with Kevin Koe’s rink.

READ MORE: Curler Marc Kennedy puts Olympic disappointment in perspective upon return to Alberta


Story continues below

Kennedy did fill in for Fry on Jacobs’ team earlier this season when the third took a leave of absence after an off-ice incident at an event in Red Deer, Alta. Fry was disqualified along with his teammates for what organizers called unsportsmanlike behaviour resulting from excessive drinking.

READ MORE: Excessive drinking before game leads to team’s ejection from World Curling Tour event in Alberta

Team Jacobs announced last week that Fry, who joined the rink in 2012, would be departing following the season after all sides came to a mutual agreement. The announcement came after the squad was eliminated in the semifinals at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Kennedy won Olympic gold with Kevin Martin’s rink in 2010 and captured world championship titles with Martin in 2008 and Koe in 2016. He also is a three-time Brier winner.

Jacobs’ rink, also featuring second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden, won the Brier in 2013, silver at the world championship later that year and Olympic gold in 2014.

Watch below: St. Albert’s Marc Kennedy caught up with Global News prior to leaving for the 2018 Winter Games. (Filed February 2018).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brad Jacobs
Brad Jacobs Curling
Canadian Curling
Canadian curling teams
Canadian sports
Curling
Kennedy joins team Jacobs
Marc Kennedy
Marc Kennedy curling

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.