November 21, 2018 2:54 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 2:56 pm

Curler Ryan Fry ‘taking break’ after disqualification for being drunk at tournament

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

Olympic curling gold medallists Brad Jacobs, Ryan Fry, Ryan Harnden and E. J. Harnden, left to right, display their medals as they make an appearance at the Tim Hortons Brier in Kamloops, B.C. on Saturday, March 8, 2014. Never mind the new quadrennial. Team Brad Jacobs wants to be a force on the men's curling scene for at least the next eight years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Olympic gold medalist and former Winnipegger Ryan Fry has confirmed via social media that he is going to take a leave of absence from the Brad Jacobs team after being disqualified and ejected from a World Curling Tour event last weekend in Red Deer for being too drunk to compete.

Organizers said the players were drinking before their game and that Fry later broke three brooms and exhibited unsportsmanlike conduct on the ice.

Fry was playing as an alternate on a team that included Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories, Chris Schille of Red Deer, and Regina’s DJ Kidby. The 40-year-old former two-time Manitoba Junior Men’s champ usually plays with Jacobs and the front end tandem of the Harnden brothers, E.J. and Ryan. That foursome won the Tim Hortons Brier in 2013 and captured the Olympic gold medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

READ MORE: Policy review underway after team ejected from Alberta curling classic

A Curling Canada spokesperson says the national body will not be involved as the incident did not take place at one of its sanctioned events. And the World Curling Tour has yet to make any kind of a decision on possible disciplinary action against Fry, Koe, Schille, or Kidby.

With a file from CP

