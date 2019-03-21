Fraser Valley power-substation-turned-luxury-mansion hits the auction block

How would you like to live inside a piece of Fraser Valley history?

If you’ve got a few million dollars hiding in your couch cushions, it’s a possibility.

The 11,462 square-foot, 1906-built Sumas Powerhouse, a former B.C. Electric Corporation (now BC Hydro) substation is hitting the auction block on Friday.

But while the old building once attracted squatters and was likened by local youth to a haunted house, it’s been given a new lease on life as a luxury mansion, listed for several years with a price tag of $3 million.

In its former life, the building functioned as a substation used to power trains that ran on the old interurban rail system connecting communities up the Fraser River.

Now, the fully-furnished home at 39623 Old Yale Road in Abbotsford features a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, three fireplaces, a theatre room, five “state of the art” kitchens and four balconies.

It also has 12 bedrooms, including a two-bedroom suite in the main house, and two additional rental apartments.

“The bricks were all exposed and other bricks found around the house were used to build the fireplace,” said realtor Sara Gilloly.

“We thought putting it up for auction would give us a wider range of people to bring it to. The attention of media and Concierge Auctions has really helped bring this to light and bring more people who might not have come.”

The auction will be conducted online, with bidding opening at 3 p.m. PT on Friday.