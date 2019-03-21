Port Hope police investigating discovery of man’s body in apartment building

Police in Port Hope are investigating the discovery of a body in an apartment building on Wednesday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building on Cavan Street. Police aren’t commenting but a tenant claims a man’s body was discovered in the hallway of an elevator on the first floor.
READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of man in Oshawa
Four Port Hope police cruisers lined Cavan Street after firefighters and paramedics left the scene. The coroner arrived and was brought to the first floor by police.
Municipal police remain at the scene on Thursday morning and have not commented on the investigation.
The OPP Criminal Investigations Branch has been called in to assist Port Hope Police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.