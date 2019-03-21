Port Hope police investigating discovery of man’s body in apartment building

Police in Port Hope are investigating the discovery of a body in an apartment building on Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building on Cavan Street. Police aren’t commenting but a tenant claims a man’s body was discovered in the hallway of an elevator on the first floor.

OPP have been called in to assist Port Hope Police for a suspicious death at 50 Cavan Street. Today’s Northumberland has learned a man’s body was located near an elevator on the first floor. Today’s Northumberand will have updates as they become available pic.twitter.com/cMYMXIyFaA — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) March 21, 2019

Four Port Hope police cruisers lined Cavan Street after firefighters and paramedics left the scene. The coroner arrived and was brought to the first floor by police.

Municipal police remain at the scene on Thursday morning and have not commented on the investigation.

The OPP Criminal Investigations Branch has been called in to assist Port Hope Police.