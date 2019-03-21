Crime
March 21, 2019 11:27 am
Updated: March 21, 2019 11:31 am

Port Hope police investigating discovery of man’s body in apartment building

Greg Davis

Port Hope Police Service and OPP are investigating the discovery of a deceased man in an apartment building on Wednesday night.

Police in Port Hope are investigating the discovery of a body in an apartment building on Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building on Cavan Street. Police aren’t commenting but a tenant claims a man’s body was discovered in the hallway of an elevator on the first floor.

Four Port Hope police cruisers lined Cavan Street after firefighters and paramedics left the scene. The coroner arrived and was brought to the first floor by police.

Municipal police remain at the scene on Thursday morning and have not commented on the investigation.

The OPP Criminal Investigations Branch has been called in to assist Port Hope Police.
