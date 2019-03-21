SFU student activist group demands 2-year tuition freeze ahead of budget vote

A group of Simon Fraser University students says a proposed tuition hike is an example of the university trying to treat students like “cash cows.”

The SFU board of governors will vote on the hike Thursday morning — after it hears a final presentation from SFU Tuition Freeze Now, which is campaigning for a two-year freeze on tuition increases.

Tuition Freeze Now campaigner Quentin Rowe-Codner said over the past few years, SFU has increased tuition for domestic students by two per cent annually — the maximum increase allowed by the provincial government. Rowe-Codner said 10 per cent over five years makes up far more than the cost of inflation.

Next year, international students will take an even larger hit if the tuition hike passes in the budget vote. Most international students will pay an extra four per cent, with added hikes for some faculties. Incoming international students in the Beedie School of Business will pay 20 per cent more.

Tuition Freeze Now said the administration has blamed a deficit for the yearly hikes but that doesn’t add up with surpluses created by faculty vacancies.

Rowe-Codner said his group met with SFU’s Peter Keller, vice-president academic and provost, and vice-president of finance Martin Pochurko to discuss the issue — and came away with unanswered questions.

“We asked them what this university is doing on affordability. They both said they don’t know, which is very enlightening as to how seriously they’re taking the needs of students,” said Rowe-Codner.

Rowe-Codner said some students are going to be “priced out” of school because they can’t afford to pay the fees.

“It was really enlightening for me just as to how this university is trying to function like a business,” said Rowe-Codner.

He said at the meeting, he was told students who can’t afford tuition at SFU have the option of going somewhere else for their education.

“It’s completely antithetical to their slogan of ‘engaging the world’ when they’re essentially saying: ‘If they can’t afford it then they shouldn’t come here.’ That’s gravely insulting to students,” he added.

Global News has reached out to the VP Academic and Provost’s office and the VP Finance’s office for comment.