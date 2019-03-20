Golden Bears star Luke Philp gets dream deal with favourite NHL team

Luke Philp, a hockey player with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, had a dream come true on Tuesday when he signed with the Calgary Flames.

“When your hometown team shows interest and wants to sign you, it’s pretty exciting,” he said.

Philp, 23, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL team. He grew up in Canmore cheering for the Flames and fondly recalls their trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

Philp enjoyed a standout season with the Golden Bears this season and was named the top player in the country.

“I knew there were teams looking at me throughout the year,” said Philp, who had 45 points in 24 regular-season games. “I wasn’t aware that it was going to be Calgary. It all kind of came together after the (national championship) game on Sunday.

“It was something that happened pretty fast.”

Philp was scouted by several NHL clubs, including the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers’ senior vice-president of hockey operations — Craig MacTavish — and vice-president of player development — Scott Howson — saw Philp play in person. However, Philp never spoke to anyone from the Oilers.

“Not me personally. I was told there was interest from them, but that’s about all that I knew,” Philp said.

Philp’s season didn’t end the way he wanted. He suffered a high ankle sprain halfway through the first period of Sunday’s University Cup championship game against New Brunswick.

“I’m in a boot. I hurt my ankle pretty good,” Philp said. “I got tangled up [while] I was going pretty fast. My leg got caught behind me [and] I slid into the boards.

“I had a pretty good indication that it wasn’t something too good.”

The University of Alberta lost to UNB 4-2 in what was Philp’s last game for the Bears after three seasons in green and gold.

“When Calgary offered, I was definitely always going to sign it,” he said.

Philp plans to continue working towards his business degree as he plays pro hockey.

