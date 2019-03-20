Lollapalooza 2019 full lineup announced: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and more

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes will headline this summer’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Festival organizers announced the lineup for the four-day event on Wednesday, saying more than 170 acts will play on eight stages in Grant Park along Lake Michigan.

Other performers include J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne, Tame Impala, Flume, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Death Cab for Cutie and Kacey Musgraves.

The festival, which runs from August 1-4, teased part of its lineup on Tuesday in a dog adoption video before unveiling the full lineup Wednesday.

Four-day general admission tickets and various VIP packages, are on sale now. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

Many people on social media took to Twitter to discuss this year’s lineup.

“Can I copy your homework?” “Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look obvious you copied” “Okay” #Lollapalooza #Coachella pic.twitter.com/TFsk7MInCR — Liam Capulet (@m0ntyindahouse) March 20, 2019

N O R M A N I ??

OMG GIRLLL!!! IM SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU, LOVE YOU SO MUCH🇧🇷💜#Normani #Lollapalooza2019 pic.twitter.com/gKaUCfDZ4X — bae moon🌙 (@_moonlightbae18) March 20, 2019

Grabbed my 4-day pass for #Lollapalooza2019 can't wait! — Zack Willis (@theZWill_) March 20, 2019

Headlining act @twentyonepilots give incredible festival performances, and are probably going to rule #Lollapalooza2019. — Rachael Gordon (@RachaelCD1025) March 20, 2019

I want to go to #Lollapalooza2019 SO BAD I need friends — Ally Frein (@alzfrein) March 20, 2019

The #Lollapalooza2019 line up is probably the reason that #Woodstock50 one is so bland. — Prince Jellyfist (@Spotteddecker) March 20, 2019

Me, slogging my way through the #Lollapalooza2019 lineup and then coming across Shaquille O’Neal. pic.twitter.com/bCsk48chxP — freak in the spreadsheets (@chickenramen) March 20, 2019

Founder Perry Farrell launched Lollapalooza as a touring festival in 1991. It’s been held in Chicago since 2005 and attracts more than 100,000 people a day.

The Jane’s Addiction lead singer will play with Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra. There also will be performances by Slash, Shaquille O’Neal and Tenacious D.

— With files from the Associated Press

