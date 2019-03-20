‘Hamilton 100’ group pushes for 2030 Commonwealth Games bid

A group of community leaders has successfully resurrected the conversation about Hamilton hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

City Councillors have asked senior staff to report back with details about the bidding process, the risks and rewards and needed venues if Hamilton were to host the games.

READ MORE: Local group pressures Hamilton council to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

At this point, “Hamilton 100” which is a group of sport and business leaders, is footing the bill for the exploration.

Spokesman P.J. Mercanti says “Hamilton 100” would cover the cost of the bid itself and is “not asking the city for any financial resources.”

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark, based on that reassurance, says there’s no downside to taking a look.

LISTEN: Commons Group P.J. Mercanti

Clark adds that “it may be a pie-in-the-sky dream when we’re done, or it may be something that is completely reasonable, pragmatic and practical. I don’t know and I can’t know that without a report.”

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla is also singing a different tune from two years ago when city council decided that it wasn’t interested in making a bid.

Merulla called the idea “a basket of lunacy” in 2017, but is now calling it “a basket of opportunity” to leverage investments in things like affordable housing.

READ MORE: Hamilton politicians narrowly vote down interest in hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games

It’s believed that Hamilton would have a competitive advantage in bidding to host the 100th anniversary of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, since it hosted the first games in 1930. In those days, they were called the British Empire Games.

The CEO of Commonwealth Canada was also on hand to answer questions from Hamilton’s general issues commit

tee on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Should Hamilton host the 2030 Commonwealth Games?

Brian MacPherson estimates the cost of hosting the games would be in the range of $1.5 billion, with the federal government expected to pick up half of the cost.

He indicates that the municipality and other local sources, through fundraising and private-sector contributions, would be responsible for between 10 and 20 per cent of the total cost.