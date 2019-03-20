Hamilton cop charged under Police Services Act for arrests of cameramen

A Hamilton police officer is facing Police Services Act charges for arresting two photojournalists at the scene of a fatal accident in Waterdown in 2017.

Const. Jeff Todoruck is charged with discreditable conduct, neglect of duty, and unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority.

He made his first appearance Wednesday morning at a Police Act hearing at Hamilton police headquarters.

The charges follow an incident in May 2017 when Todoruck arrested then-Global News camera operator Jeremy Cohn and freelancer Dave Ritchie at the scene of a crash that took the life of 10-year-old Jasmin Hanif.

A video from the scene has shown Todoruck pinning Cohn to the ground and cuffing him with zip ties, before pulling him to a police vehicle.

Cohn, who is no longer with Global News, is suing Hamilton police for nearly $1 million. The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

“The day in question was a very challenging and traumatic day for many people,” said K.C. Wysynski, general counsel with the police association. “Constable Todoruck did the very best that he was able to do in the circumstances and with the resources that were available to him. And we’ll be vigorously defending all allegations that have been made against him.”

News Director for Global News in Toronto, Mackay Taggart, who filed the complaint on behalf of Global News, said this one incident is part of a larger pattern concerning the freedom journalists have to do their jobs.

“We’re seeing patterns, not just involving this police service or this journalist, but seeing patterns of journalists being prevented from going about their work,” Taggart said. “And that’s concerning.”

“Our journalists are just doing their jobs, the way that anybody is doing their job. And when you are in your workplace, whether it be an office or out in the field in the public, you expect a certain degree of respect and safety. And those things were violated that day.”

The Police Act charges have yet to be proven in court. The next hearing will be held via teleconference on May 6.