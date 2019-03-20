British PM Theresa May asks to delay Brexit until June 30

British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the European Union on Wednesday to delay Brexit for three more months — hoping to get more time to properly ratify the divorce deal.

In a letter penned to the European Council President Donald Tusk, May asked to delay the deal until June 30.

“As prime minister, I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than the 30th of June,” May said.

“I have therefore this morning written to President Tusk, the president of the European Council, informing him that the U.K. seeks an extension to the article 50 period until the 30th June,” she said.

This comes nearly three years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU and nine days before the formal exit deadline. British politicians are still arguing over how, when or even if the world’s fifth largest economy should leave the bloc it first joined in 1973.

May said she plans to ask Britsh parliament to vote a third time on her departure deal, which lawmakers have already voted down twice. She didn’t say when the vote would happen.

— With files from Reuters