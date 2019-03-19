Smoke shrouds Lions Gate Bridge after fire breaks out under north end

West Vancouver fire crews have been called to a large fire burning under the north end of the Lions Gate Bridge.

The fire was producing a large column of thick black smoke clearly visible from Vancouver, and surrounding the bridge deck itself.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions coming from the site of the fire.

It is unclear what material is burning or what caused the fire to break out.

More to come…

Being put out now pic.twitter.com/JwW15oCAx7 — Chris Clover (@Clover9Chris) March 20, 2019