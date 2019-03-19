Fire
March 19, 2019 9:49 pm

Smoke shrouds Lions Gate Bridge after fire breaks out under north end

By Online Journalist  Global News

A fire burning under the Lions Gate Bridge on Tuesday.

Scott Stewart
West Vancouver fire crews have been called to a large fire burning under the north end of the Lions Gate Bridge.

The fire was producing a large column of thick black smoke clearly visible from Vancouver, and surrounding the bridge deck itself.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions coming from the site of the fire.

It is unclear what material is burning or what caused the fire to break out.

More to come…

