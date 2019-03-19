Woman hospitalized in south London apartment fire dies of injuries: police

A woman critically injured in an apartment fire in south London last week has died of her injuries, London police say.

Fire officials responded to a blaze at 140 Langarth St. W., a low-rise apartment building west of Wharncliffe Road South, around 8:30 a.m. on March 13.



One window is blown out of this apartment building at 140 Langarth St. W in #ldnont, where crews responded to a fire call this morning. Officials say one person was taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. pic.twitter.com/Ruj0BLcKKi — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) March 13, 2019

Although there was nothing visible from outside the red-brick structure when crews first arrived, platoon Chief Gary Mosburger told 980 CFPL at the time that crews battled thick smoke and zero visibility inside a single unit on the second floor.

A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police announced she had died of their injuries. The woman’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be careless smoking, police said.

It’s the second fatal fire in the city caused by careless smoking in as many months.

—With files from Liny Lamberink