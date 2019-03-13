One person injured after blaze at south London apartment building

One person has been transported to hospital after a fire in south London.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Shaun Fitzgerald confirmed to 980 CFPL London fire crews were responding to a blaze at 140 Langarth Street West, west of Wharncliffe Road South, on Wednesday morning. The structure is an apartment building.

No additional details about the victim have been released at this time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

More information to come.