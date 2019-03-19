Carleton Ravens basketball coach promoted to director of basketball operations

After a record 14 national championships, Dave Smart, head coach of the Carleton Ravens men’s basketball team, has been promoted to the university’s director of basketball operations, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the university, Smart’s new role will involve him leading the coaching staff of both the men’s and women’s programs as well as providing mentorship to other coaches in the athletics programs.

READ MORE: Carleton Ravens hammer Calgary Dinos to win 14th national basketball title since 2003

“It’s been a great run,” said Smart. “Coaching is my second love, my first being my wife and children. I am very thankful to the university and I am looking forward to my new role. This gives me an opportunity to stay involved in basketball while having more time to spend with my family.”

Smart began his tenure with Carleton during the 1999-2000 season.

Since then, the men’s program has claimed 14 national titles, and Smart has received numerous national and provincial coaching awards.

Taffe Charles, head coach of the women’s team, has moved into the head coaching role with the men’s team.

READ MORE: Ontario universities hope football schedule changes will help curtail rowdy street parties

Charles has been head coach of the women’s team since 2007, and in that time, the team earned four U Sports Final 8 berths, four OUA East titles and two OUA Critelli Cup Championship titles.

The team also won the National U Sports championship last season, a first for the program.

“I am truly honoured to be entrusted as the next head coach of the Carleton University men’s basketball program,’’ said Charles. “I look forward to the challenge of continuing the high standard of excellence that has been set by Coach Smart, his coaching staff and the players.”

The school has already begun its search for a new head coach for the women’s team and is looking at candidates across the country.