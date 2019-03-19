Lindsay man faces impaired driving, drug charges following City of Kawartha Lakes traffic stop

A man in Lindsay, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP say that around 5:25 p.m., its Central Region traffic unit responded to a traffic complaint about an alleged erratic driver on Highway 7 in the area of Tracey’s Hill Road, about 15 kilometres east of Lindsay.

Police located the suspect vehicle just north of Highway 7 on Kawartha Lakes Road 36.

Police investigated and later arrested the driver on several offences.

Wade Suplat, 46, of Lindsay, is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 2.