Crime
March 20, 2019 4:49 am

Driver clocked more than 50 km/h over speed limit near Western University: London police

By Reporter  980 CFPL
City police say a driver was charged with racing after he was allegedly caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Monday.

City police say a driver was charged with racing after he was allegedly caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Monday.

London Police Service / Twitter
A A

London police say a local speedster wound up going nowhere fast after they were nabbed allegedly travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

It was Monday morning when officers say they clocked a driver travelling 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

READ MORE: Speedster nabbed travelling more than 60 km/h over limit: Elgin OPP

The incident happened on Western Road near Ambleside Drive, north of Western University.

The male driver was charged with stunt driving/racing while his vehicle was impounded and driver’s licence suspended, each for seven days.

WATCH: O.P.P. lay 37 stunt driving charges in 2019

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ambleside Drive
impounded
London Police
London Police Service
news
RACING
Stunt driving
stunting
western road
Western University

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.