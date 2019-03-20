Driver clocked more than 50 km/h over speed limit near Western University: London police
London police say a local speedster wound up going nowhere fast after they were nabbed allegedly travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
It was Monday morning when officers say they clocked a driver travelling 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The incident happened on Western Road near Ambleside Drive, north of Western University.
The male driver was charged with stunt driving/racing while his vehicle was impounded and driver’s licence suspended, each for seven days.
