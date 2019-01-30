Speedster nabbed travelling more than 60 km/h over limit: Elgin OPP

Provincial police say they hit the brakes on a young driver who was in a hurry this week.

Officers in Elgin County say it was around 1 a.m. Monday when they stopped a vehicle travelling in excess of 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Talbot Line near Carter Road, east of Aylmer.

As a result of their investigation, officers say an 18-year-old woman from Bayham was charged with stunt driving and failure to have her insurance card.

The woman’s vehicle was suspended and her driver’s licence was suspended, both for seven days.

The OPP is reminding everyone of the importance of slowing down and adjusting to winter conditions while they’re on the roads as the weather can change quickly.