Crime
May 28, 2018 1:09 pm

Man charged with stunt driving while test driving employer’s BMW: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP say a Brockville man, 40, was caught stunt driving on saturday in his bosses' car.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A 40-year-old Brockville man was charged over the weekend with stunt driving during a test drive of his employer’s BMW, according to OPP.

OPP say the man was driving 70 km/h over the speed limit on Saturday around 6 p.m. on County Road 2 in Front of Yonge Township.

READ MORE: Ontario police, speed enthusiasts urging potential street racers to take it to the track

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

