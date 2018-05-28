Man charged with stunt driving while test driving employer’s BMW: OPP

A 40-year-old Brockville man was charged over the weekend with stunt driving during a test drive of his employer’s BMW, according to OPP.

OPP say the man was driving 70 km/h over the speed limit on Saturday around 6 p.m. on County Road 2 in Front of Yonge Township.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.