Man charged with stunt driving while test driving employer’s BMW: OPP

A 40-year-old Brockville man was charged over the weekend with stunt driving during a test drive of his employer’s BMW, according to OPP.
OPP say the man was driving 70 km/h over the speed limit on Saturday around 6 p.m. on County Road 2 in Front of Yonge Township.
The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.
