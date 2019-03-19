Pedestrian dies in Chinatown collision, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a fatal collision involving a dump truck and a pedestrian in Montreal’s Chinatown Tuesday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting the collision at the intersection of Viger Avenue and St-Urbain Street came in at 11:15 a.m.
Preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests the pedestrian was struck as the truck, heading south on St-Urbain Street, attempted a left-hand turn onto Viger.
Lévesque said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
A perimeter has been set up as collision experts investigate. In the meantime, police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Viger Avenue is closed to the west of St-Laurent Boulevard and St-Urbain Street is closed south of René-Lévesque Boulevard.
