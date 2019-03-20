London college, university students to take part in walk-out over tuition changes

Students at Western University and Fanshawe College will join others across Ontario to protest planned changes to tuition.

The Canadian Federation of Students of Ontario (CFS-ON) says 13 colleges and universities will host walk-outs on March 20 at 12 p.m.

Two months ago, the Ford government announced it was eliminating free tuition for low-income students while imposing a 10 per cent across-the-board tuition fee cut.

The government also made several once-mandatory student fees optional, including those that fund campus organizations and clubs.

Western University’s protest will be held on Concrete Beach in front of the University Community Centre while the Fanshawe College demonstration is scheduled to be held at the Oasis cafeteria.

CFS-ON is calling on the Ontario government to provide more grants instead of not loans, the elimination of tuition fees for all students, an increase in public funding for public education and the protection of students’ independent voices.

The group is also demanding the right to organize.