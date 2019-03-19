Registration for Winnipeg spring, summer leisure guide activities begins Tuesday

Parents looking to get their children outside after Winnipeg’s intense winter may be anxiously waiting Tuesday morning.

Registration for class offerings through Winnipeg’s spring/summer 2019 leisure guide begins Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Swimming lessons, summer camps and fishing lessons are a few of the classes the city offers.

READ MORE: Spring break activities in high demand at the Children’s Museum

Adults interested in signing up for classes also have a variety of options, such as cooking classes, yoga and photography.

Registering for the always-popular classes can be done online or by phone.

READ MORE: Are Canadian kids losing the ability to play? New study suggests a problem

If parents prefer to book in person, they’ll have to wait until the following day, as registration at city centres begins Wednesday.

If you live outside of city limits, registration for non-residents will take place one week after the posted registration date.

WATCH: Showcasing Manitoba Products at The Locals