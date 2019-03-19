Traffic
March 19, 2019 6:46 am

Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes southbound Hwy. 427 near Airport Rd.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 427 in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened around 4:25 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was approaching Airport Road.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.

It’s not known when the stretch of highway will reopen.

Airport Road
Highway 427
Hwy 427
Jackknifed Tractor-trailer
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
tractor trailer

