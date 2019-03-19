Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes southbound Hwy. 427 near Airport Rd.
A A
A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 427 in Mississauga early Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened around 4:25 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was approaching Airport Road.
READ MORE: Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 427 in west Toronto
Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.
It’s not known when the stretch of highway will reopen.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.