Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes southbound Hwy. 427 near Airport Rd.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 427 in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened around 4:25 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was approaching Airport Road.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.

It’s not known when the stretch of highway will reopen.

UPDATE: COLLISION: #Hwy427 SB lanes remain CLOSED approaching Airport Rd – All lanes CLOSED while emergency crews are on scene. ^ag pic.twitter.com/nOHL0OXutY — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 19, 2019