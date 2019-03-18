Townhouse fire in Surrey leaves three people in hospital

A fire at a South Surrey townhouse has left three people in hospital.

Battalion Chief Rio Jerome with the Surrey Fire Service said a family of five was in the home near 27th Avenue and 158th Street when flames broke out late Monday afternoon, and quickly spread through the two-storey unit.

Fire crews rescued a woman and a young girl from the home’s balcony.

A middle-aged man suffered second degree burns, while the woman and a next-door neighbour were sent to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties, and streets in the area have since been reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.