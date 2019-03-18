Canada
March 18, 2019 8:07 pm

Halifax to end Emera Oval skating season on Sunday, delay summer recreation registration

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The sun sets on the Emera Oval in Halifax, N.S., on March 12, 2019.

Alexander Quon/Global News
With spring on the horizon, Halifax has its eye firmly focused on gearing up for summer programming.

That means putting an end to skating on the Emera Oval, which the municipality announced Monday that it will close on Sunday evening.

According to figures provided by the Halifax Regional Municipality, more than 115,00 participants visited the Oval during its three-month winter season.

The municipality says it will quickly work to prepare the Oval surface and swap the free equipment on site to facilitate skating, scootering and biking options.

It plans to reopen the facility on June 1.

Summer recreation registration

Halifax also announced a delay in registration for its summer recreation programs on Monday.

Originally scheduled for March 27, the registration date has now been shifted to April 10, beginning at 10 a.m. Atlantic time.

The municipality says this will ensure that “staff can provide the public with a broad range of options during the registration process for summer programs and camps.”

That will include monthly payment plans for the HRM’s recreation programs.

