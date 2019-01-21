Dartmouth Sportsplex to be named after Zatzman family

The reopening of the Dartmouth Sportsplex is less than a month away now. In addition to various new facilities, it will also be sporting a new name — the Zatzman Sportsplex.

The Zatzman family is donating $750,000 over five years to help with the operations of the facility.

“It’s our way of thanking Dartmouth for being so kind to our family and letting us thrive and succeed here,” said Michael Zatzman.

The Zatzman name is well known in Dartmouth thanks to Michael’s father, the late Joseph Zatzman.

Zatzman started his career as an entrepreneur in 1934 by purchasing a small grocery store on the corner of Portland Street and Victoria Road. From there, he went on to have a successful career and even became mayor of Dartmouth.

It was a big deal for a Jewish family to achieve such success at a time when those of Jewish descent were not widely accepted.

Michael Zatzman is now speaking of his parents. The couple spent most of their lives in Dartmouth (with a short sti…

Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) January 21, 2019

“They accepted my dad, a 22-year-old man, a Jewish man coming here to a very Catholic and Protestant community, coming here to open arms,” said Zatzman.

Zatzman says the donation will be used primarily to make the facility more accessible. It will help to open up more free opportunities, including access to some fitness classes, the facility’s walking and running track and youth programming.

“We wanted to make sure that those who couldn’t otherwise use this facility would have the ability do so,” said Zatzman.

In addition to being more financially accessible, the facility is also focusing on accessibility for those with disabilities.

The pool is equipped with a pool pod, which can help lower wheelchair users into the pool.

“You transfer into a water wheelchair, which we supply, you wheel up to the machine…you tape the machine, the doors open and the ramp goes out. You go in, you tap it again, the doors close again and lowers you in the pool,” said general manager Max Chauvin.

It’s the only such device east of Ontario and differs from traditional pool lifts because it can be operated without the help of a lifeguard.

“It’s also good for people who are not in wheelchairs. Sometimes, you’ve got people who just can’t do the ladder so you can step in this, and it lowers them in that way,” said Chauvin.

Here's a sneak peak of some of what you can find inside the Zatzman Sportsplex. There's a treadwall which is a rock…

Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) January 21, 2019

Another unique program will be motorized wheelchair soccer leagues.

“It’s the first time that’s been hosted in Nova Scotia,” said Chauvin.

The Zatzman Sportsplex will open its doors for tours the week of Feb. 11 and will offer free come-and-play days the week of Family Day. The facility will then officially open for regular operations the following week.