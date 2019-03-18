Guelph police check over 3,000 drivers in St. Patrick’s Day weekend RIDE program

Guelph police might have had a peaceful St. Patrick’s Day weekend compared to their counterparts in Waterloo, but officers in the Royal City were still kept busy.

Police said officers stopped about 1,500 drivers on Saturday and another 1,700 on Sunday as part of RIDE programs at various spots around the city.

A 46-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were charged with impaired driving.

Three drivers had their licence suspended for three days and one person under the age of 21 was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over zero.

Police also issued six summons.

St Patrick's Day late afternoon early evening R.I.D.E. results 2 3day suspensions 1 young driver with BAC Above 0 various HTA summons issued. RIDE is effective at all hours! — GPSTraffic (@GuelphPSTraffic) March 18, 2019

Outside of the spot checks, police also arrested a 30-year-old man on Friday night after a vehicle struck a light post and fled in the area of Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway. Police said the man was charged with impaired driving.

On top of the driving offences, police also arrested two 19-year-old men in the downtown area early Sunday morning and charged them with public intoxication.

Police said the two men from Chatsworth have also been charged with resisting arrest.

There were no major street parties in Guelph for St. Patrick’s Day, unlike in Waterloo where thousands attended an annual illegal street party on Ezra Avenue.

Officers there were expecting crowds of as many as 30,000 and one official believes they came close to that.

