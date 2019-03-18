2019 Juno Awards winners: Shawn Mendes wins 5, including album of the year

On Sunday night, the best artists in Canadian music were honoured at the 2019 Juno Awards in London, Ont.

Shawn Mendes won five Junos, including album of the year. Hamilton, Ont.-founded rockers Arkells took home group of the year. Canadian country trio The Washboard Union won their first-ever Juno, breakthrough group of the year.

Hosted by Canadian chanteuse Sarah McLachlan, the ceremony featured several poignant moments, including an emotional speech by singer Corey Hart.

A partial list of the winners is below.

Group of the year

** WINNER: Arkells

Chromeo

Metric

The Sheepdogs

Three Days Grace

Album of the year

** WINNER: Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Hubert Lenoir – Darlene

Jann Arden – These Are the Days

The Weeknd – My Dear Melancholy

Three Days Grace – Outsider

Juno Fan Choice

** WINNER: Avril Lavigne

Alessia Cara

bulow

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

KILLY

Loud Luxury

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Breakthrough artist of the year

** WINNER: B​ülow

grandson

Johnny Orlando

KILLY

Meghan Patrick

R&B/Soul recording of the year

** WINNER: Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Anders – Twos

Black Atlass – Pain & Pleasure

Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman

The Weeknd – My Dear Melancholy

Country album of the year

** WINNER: Brett Kissel – We Were That Song

Jess Moskaluke – A Small Town Christmas

Meghan Patrick – Country Music Made Me Do It

The Reklaws – Feels Like That

Tim Hicks – New Tattoo

Single of the year

Alessia Cara, Growing Pains

B​ülow, Not a Love Song

Loud Luxury, Body

** WINNER: Shawn Mendes, In My Blood

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, Pray For Me

International album of the year

Camila Cabello, Camila​

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Maroon 5, Red Pill Blues

** WINNER: Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Artist of the year

Alessia Cara

Michael Bublé

** WINNER: Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Breakthrough group of the year

88Glam

Dizzy

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Loud Luxury

** WINNER: The Washboard Union

Adult alternative album of the year

** WINNER: Bahamas, Earthtones

Dan Mangan, More or Less

Gabrielle Shonk, Gabrielle Shonk

Rhye, Blood

The Barr Brothers, Queen of the Breakers

Alternative album of the year

Destroyer, Ken

WINNER: Dizzy, Baby Teeth

Fucked Up, Dose Your Dreams

Tokyo Police Club, TPC

U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited

Pop album of the year

B​ülow, Damaged

Chromeo, Head Over Heels

Hubert Lenoir, Darlène

** WINNER: Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Tyler Shaw, Intuition

Rock album of the year

** WINNER: Arkells, Rally Cry

Monster Truck, True Rockers

The Sheepdogs, Changing Colours

The Trews, Civilianaires

Three Days Grace, Outsider

Rap recording of the year

88 Glam, 88Glam Reloaded

Belly, Immigrant

Killy, Surrender Your Soul

NAV, Reckless

** WINNER: Tory Lanez, Love Me Now

R&B/soul recording of the year

Anders, Twos

Black Atlass, Pain & Pleasure

Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman

** WINNER: Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public

The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

Electronic album of the year

Ekali, Crystal Eyes

Felix Cartal, Next Season

Iamhill, Give it a Rest

** WINNER: Milk & Bone, Deception Bay

Rezz, Certain Kind of Magic

Adult contemporary album of the year

Jann Arden, These Are the Days

** WINNER: Michael Bublé, Love

Molly Johnson, Meaning to Tell Ya

Nuela Charles, Distant Danger

Whitehorse, A Whitehorse Winter Classic

For a complete list of winners, please visit the official Junos site.