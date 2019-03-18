2019 Juno Awards winners: Shawn Mendes wins 5, including album of the year
On Sunday night, the best artists in Canadian music were honoured at the 2019 Juno Awards in London, Ont.
Shawn Mendes won five Junos, including album of the year. Hamilton, Ont.-founded rockers Arkells took home group of the year. Canadian country trio The Washboard Union won their first-ever Juno, breakthrough group of the year.
Hosted by Canadian chanteuse Sarah McLachlan, the ceremony featured several poignant moments, including an emotional speech by singer Corey Hart.
A partial list of the winners is below.
Group of the year
** WINNER: Arkells
Chromeo
Metric
The Sheepdogs
Three Days Grace
Album of the year
** WINNER: Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Hubert Lenoir – Darlene
Jann Arden – These Are the Days
The Weeknd – My Dear Melancholy
Three Days Grace – Outsider
Juno Fan Choice
** WINNER: Avril Lavigne
Alessia Cara
bulow
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
KILLY
Loud Luxury
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Breakthrough artist of the year
** WINNER: Bülow
grandson
Johnny Orlando
KILLY
Meghan Patrick
R&B/Soul recording of the year
** WINNER: Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public
Anders – Twos
Black Atlass – Pain & Pleasure
Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman
The Weeknd – My Dear Melancholy
Country album of the year
** WINNER: Brett Kissel – We Were That Song
Jess Moskaluke – A Small Town Christmas
Meghan Patrick – Country Music Made Me Do It
The Reklaws – Feels Like That
Tim Hicks – New Tattoo
Single of the year
Alessia Cara, Growing Pains
Bülow, Not a Love Song
Loud Luxury, Body
** WINNER: Shawn Mendes, In My Blood
The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, Pray For Me
International album of the year
Camila Cabello, Camila
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Maroon 5, Red Pill Blues
** WINNER: Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Artist of the year
Alessia Cara
Michael Bublé
** WINNER: Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Breakthrough group of the year
88Glam
Dizzy
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Loud Luxury
** WINNER: The Washboard Union
Adult alternative album of the year
** WINNER: Bahamas, Earthtones
Dan Mangan, More or Less
Gabrielle Shonk, Gabrielle Shonk
Rhye, Blood
The Barr Brothers, Queen of the Breakers
Alternative album of the year
Destroyer, Ken
WINNER: Dizzy, Baby Teeth
Fucked Up, Dose Your Dreams
Tokyo Police Club, TPC
U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited
Pop album of the year
Bülow, Damaged
Chromeo, Head Over Heels
Hubert Lenoir, Darlène
** WINNER: Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Tyler Shaw, Intuition
Rock album of the year
** WINNER: Arkells, Rally Cry
Monster Truck, True Rockers
The Sheepdogs, Changing Colours
The Trews, Civilianaires
Three Days Grace, Outsider
Rap recording of the year
88 Glam, 88Glam Reloaded
Belly, Immigrant
Killy, Surrender Your Soul
NAV, Reckless
** WINNER: Tory Lanez, Love Me Now
R&B/soul recording of the year
Anders, Twos
Black Atlass, Pain & Pleasure
Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman
** WINNER: Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public
The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
Electronic album of the year
Ekali, Crystal Eyes
Felix Cartal, Next Season
Iamhill, Give it a Rest
** WINNER: Milk & Bone, Deception Bay
Rezz, Certain Kind of Magic
Adult contemporary album of the year
Jann Arden, These Are the Days
** WINNER: Michael Bublé, Love
Molly Johnson, Meaning to Tell Ya
Nuela Charles, Distant Danger
Whitehorse, A Whitehorse Winter Classic
—
For a complete list of winners, please visit the official Junos site.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
