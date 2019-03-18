Traffic
March 18, 2019 9:15 am
Updated: March 18, 2019 9:39 am

Lindsay woman killed in weekend crash off County Road 36 near Bobcaygeon

A woman was killed following a single vehicle crash on County Road 36 near Bobcaygeon on Sunday morning.

A woman from Lindsay is dead following a single-vehicle collision near Bobcyageon on Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Peterborough County OPP and emergency crews responded to a collision on County Road 36 near Gypsy Point Road, just northeast of the village of Bobcaygeon in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Police say the car was travelling on County Road 36 when it left the road and collided with a hydro pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

County Road 36 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

On Monday, OPP identified the victim as Cheryl Steward, 64, of Lindsay.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

