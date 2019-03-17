Flights cancelled after fire breaks out at Toronto airport’s Terminal 1
Toronto’s Pearson International Airport says all U.S. flights departing from Terminal 1 have been cancelled after a fire broke out Sunday evening.
Passengers were evacuated from part of the terminal after the fire was reported in the U.S. departures area.
No one was seriously hurt, but several people were treated for what police described as “smoke-related injuries.”
Peel Regional Police said on Twitter just before 7 p.m. Sunday that authorities were responding to the fire.
About half an hour later, they said the blaze had been extinguished, though, police added, there are significant amounts of water and smoke in the building. Crews are working to repair the damage, police said.
Images posted to social media show heavy smoke in the terminal.
Pearson airport said on Twitter that all incoming flights are holding at the gate while emergency responders “ensure the terminal is safe.”
“For inbound passengers currently waiting on the tarmac, we appreciate your patience as we ensure the terminal is safe for travellers and employees.”
Passengers scheduled to fly Sunday night or Monday to check with their airlines before heading to the airport, airport officials said.
The flight cancellations come at the end of the busy March break travel season.
