Dog dies after house fire on Hartford Avenue

A family pet died after a house fire in Seven Oaks early Saturday evening.

Winnipeg’s fire paramedic service said the fire broke out at about 6:05 p.m. in the 200 block of Hartford Street.

Crews found heavy smoke and went inside to fight the fire, putting it out about half an hour later.

READ MORE: Careless smoking sparks Heritage Park apartment fire, 30 evacuated

All the people in the home had managed to escape, but the family dog didn’t make it out. It died from smoke inhalation despite attempts to revive it, said a City spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates were available.

RELATED: Winnipeg fire crews tackle difficult fire on Wellington Crescent