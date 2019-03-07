Careless smoking sparks Heritage Park apartment fire, 30 evacuated

Careless disposal of smoking materials caused a fire at a Hamilton Avenue apartment Wednesday evening, said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Around 30 people were evacuated from the six-storey apartment building while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

WFPS said most residents were able to return to their suites that night, but five suites were too badly damaged, including the one where the fire started. The other four suffered significant water damage.

The affected residents were relocated by the apartment block’s property managers.

No damage estimates are currently available.

