London dance duo among winners at Juno Gala

The host city for the Juno Awards had a reason to be proud on Saturday as the bulk of awards were handed out prior to the biggest night in Canadian Music.

London, Ont. dance duo Loud Luxury were among dozens of winners at the Juno Gala Dinner and Awards.

The musical pair, who met at Western University, came away with Dance Recording of the Year for their chart-topper Body.

“It’s just a crazy feeling because we were working for so long to try and break down any door we could,” said Andrew Fedyk, one half of the London dance duo.

“It feels like those opportunities come a lot easier and now it’s just on us to take advantage of that.”

Later in the night, multiple Juno Award winner Michael Bublé awarded David Foster with the 2019 Humanitarian Award.

The famed producer from Victoria, B.C. has worked with the likes of Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, and Madonna. Away from the studio, the David Foster Foundation provides financial support for non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants

Other wins saw Jeremy Dutcher take home Indigenous Music Album of the Year for his work Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. The Washboard Union earned the award for Breakthrough Group of the Year. Post Malone’s beerbongs & bentleys was named International Album of the Year.

Shawn Mendes was the biggest winner on Saturday night, coming away with four prizes. The Toronto-born artist swept his nominations with Juno awards for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

The 48th annual Juno Awards Broadcast takes place Sunday night at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.