No one injured in destructive house fire in Flamborough

No one was injured after a fire engulfed a home in Flamborough.

Hamilton firefighters were called to the house on Concession 5 East at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a fully involved blaze.

Hamilton firefighters arriving on scene at a structure fire at 205 Concession 5 E in Flamborough … house fully involved. pic.twitter.com/2Agomev5GC — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) March 16, 2019

Crews tackled the fire defensively but it caused the home’s roof and garage to collapse.

Hamilton Fire says the suspected cause was a wood stove in the garage.

The fire department says all occupants of the home were able to escape safely.

Earlier view of fire at 205 Concession 5 E. Hamilton firefighters remain on scene dealing with hotspots under collapsed areas of the home. The suspected cause of the fire was a woodstove in the garage area. All occupants of the home are safe. pic.twitter.com/1MTnwmXzF0 — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) March 16, 2019