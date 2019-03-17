Canada
March 17, 2019 8:52 am

No one injured in destructive house fire in Flamborough

Hamilton firefighters were called to the home on Concession 5 East in Flamborough to find a fully-involved fire.

No one was injured after a fire engulfed a home in Flamborough.

Hamilton firefighters were called to the house on Concession 5 East at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a fully involved blaze.

Crews tackled the fire defensively but it caused the home’s roof and garage to collapse.

Hamilton Fire says the suspected cause was a wood stove in the garage.

The fire department says all occupants of the home were able to escape safely.

