No one injured in destructive house fire in Flamborough
No one was injured after a fire engulfed a home in Flamborough.
Hamilton firefighters were called to the house on Concession 5 East at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a fully involved blaze.
Crews tackled the fire defensively but it caused the home’s roof and garage to collapse.
Hamilton Fire says the suspected cause was a wood stove in the garage.
The fire department says all occupants of the home were able to escape safely.
