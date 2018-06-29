Small plane carrying skydivers makes emergency landing in Flamborough field

Hamilton police say no one was injured after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a rural area on Friday afternoon.

Police said that at about 2 p.m., a Cessna 206 plane had sent out a mayday call and landed in a farmer’s field in the area of Moxley Road and Concession 4 Road West in Flamborough, police said.

The aircraft, which was being flown by a 67-year-old Milton man, was carrying a group of skydivers who jumped prior to the landing, police said.

— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 29, 2018

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which investigates transportation safety incidents, was called in but the agency did not invoke its mandate.

Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart said the cause of the incident is believed to be mechanical.