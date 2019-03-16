Vigils planned across the Maritimes in wake of New Zealand mosque attacks

Hundreds of people across the Maritimes are expected to attend vigils this weekend for the 49 victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The shootings that took place at two mosques on Friday left another 48 people seriously hurt. A 28-year-old man who identified himself as a white supremacist has been arrested and charged with murder.

A vigil in Halifax will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. outside city hall. Over 200 people are expected to attend, according to the Facebook event.

The day after the shooting, Ummah Masjid, Halifax’s largest mosque, said in a Facebook post that it has received “numerous phone calls and messages of sympathy and support” as a show of solidarity.

“Our loss and grief is humanity’s loss and grief. The sanctity of human life has been violated. For those who wish to join us for Friday prayer, we start at 1:30 p.m.,” the post read.

The tragedy was also top of mind during Friday prayer at a mosque in Saint John, where Muslim community elder Abid Sheikh said the emotional pain of the shooting knows no boundaries.

“Suffering of humans is a universal pain,” Sheikh said on Friday. “Your pain is as human as is my pain. Colour, race, ethnicity has no connection with that.”

The Moncton Muslim Association said in a Facebook post that a vigil will be held at 99 High St. on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

An event page has also been created on Facebook for a vigil in Fredericton. No One is Illegal Fredericton, a movement rooted in anti-colonial and anti-capitalist politics, has organized a vigil outside Fredericton City Hall on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m.

