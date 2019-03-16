Cannabis
March 16, 2019 12:17 pm

Wind turbine catches fire at wind farm in West Pubnico

By Staff The Canadian Press

A towering wind turbine went up in flames Friday, March 15, 2019 at a wind farm located at the edge of West Pubnico, a southern Nova Scotia community.

The West Pubnico fire department responded just after 5 p.m. to monitor the rotating blades and make sure flaming debris did not start additional fires on the ground.

Fire department chief Gordon Amiro said the fire burnt itself out after about an hour, once all flammable materials had burnt up.

Firefighters were unable to get close enough to put the fire out directly because the turbine’s height and movement made the area too dangerous.

Amiro said he estimated the turbine is over 90 metres tall and said only the frame is left standing.

He said the incident could have been worse in summer or early fall when the dry ground is more flammable.

