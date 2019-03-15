Kingston police looking for alleged St. Lawrence College vandal
Kingston police are looking for a man caught on a local college’s security footage damaging property.
Police say security cameras caught the man entering numerous classrooms at St. Lawrence College on March 8 around 8:40 p.m.
READ MORE: Kingston's Spirit of Sir John A. locomotive vandalized
Police say the man damaged a vending machine as well as multiple doors and windows, causing a significant amount of damage.
Police describe the man as a Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, standing six feet to six feet four inches tall with a slim to medium build.
WATCH: Poetry festival cancelled due to alleged vandalism
In the security footage, the man was wearing a black coat, black jeans, blue Nike shoes with white soles, a grey hoodie and a grey toque.
Police are asking anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts to contact Det. Paul Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.