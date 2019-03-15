Crime
March 15, 2019

Kingston police looking for alleged St. Lawrence College vandal

Kingston police are looking for this man, who, they say, vanadlized several classrooms at St. Lawrence College.

Kingston police
Kingston police are looking for a man caught on a local college’s security footage damaging property.

Police say security cameras caught the man entering numerous classrooms at St. Lawrence College on March 8 around 8:40 p.m.

Police say the man damaged a vending machine as well as multiple doors and windows, causing a significant amount of damage.

Police describe the man as a Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, standing six feet to six feet four inches tall with a slim to medium build.

In the security footage, the man was wearing a black coat, black jeans, blue Nike shoes with white soles, a grey hoodie and a grey toque.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts to contact Det. Paul Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.

