City Hall
March 15, 2019 11:20 am

Kingston’s popular Springer Market Square rink set to close for season

By Assistant News Director  Global News
A A

Another sure sign of spring has arrived in Kingston.

Sunday, March 17 will be the last day of operation for the popular skating rink at Springer Market Square. This year, the popular artificial rink had 108 days of operation, the same number as last year.

READ MORE: Kingston opens outdoor rinks

Skaters were also able to enjoy the city’s many natural skating rinks in a number of parks for 48 days this year, which is the most since 2011.

“We opened the unrefrigerated outdoor rinks on January 14, which is later than usual. Then there were only two closures of four days each due to warmer temperatures, but they stayed in good shape,” said Bill Linnen, director of public works.

All natural ice rinks are now closed and the closing of the rink in the Square on Sunday will officially end Kingston’s outdoor skating season.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Hall
Downtown
Ice
Kingston
Kingston News
Kingston Ontario News
market square
Rink
Temperature
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.