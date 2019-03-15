Kingston’s popular Springer Market Square rink set to close for season

Another sure sign of spring has arrived in Kingston.

Sunday, March 17 will be the last day of operation for the popular skating rink at Springer Market Square. This year, the popular artificial rink had 108 days of operation, the same number as last year.

Skaters were also able to enjoy the city’s many natural skating rinks in a number of parks for 48 days this year, which is the most since 2011.

“We opened the unrefrigerated outdoor rinks on January 14, which is later than usual. Then there were only two closures of four days each due to warmer temperatures, but they stayed in good shape,” said Bill Linnen, director of public works.

All natural ice rinks are now closed and the closing of the rink in the Square on Sunday will officially end Kingston’s outdoor skating season.