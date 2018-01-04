Kingston opens outdoor rinks

Thanks to our recent cold snap, the city of Kingston has been able to open its main outdoor skating rinks earlier this season.

What’s more Canadian than lacing up skates and taking to the ice? The natural ice, that is.

Five primary locations are now busy providing fun and exercise for those who will brave the colder temperatures.

“This is a part of who we are, this is what public works for the city of Kingston are able to provide — it’s something we hope to continue to be able to do, said Troy Stubinski, the city’s operations manager. “Mother Nature is the one who dictates it unfortunately.

Victoria Park is the oldest and maybe the most popular of the outdoor rinks. Others locations to welcome skaters include City Park, McBurney Park, Polson Park and Woodbine Park.

Stubinski is looking forward to a successful season.

“Last year, we got a late start and an early finish and we also got a mid-season thaw.”

This year, the cold weather is expected to last longer than the mild winter we had last year, which means more ice time.