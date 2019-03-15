How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ottawa

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday and there is no shortage of ways to celebrate the Irish holiday in the nation’s capital this year.

From parades to live music and dancing, Ottawa offers a little bit of everything to help you get into the spirit. Here is a list of just some of the events taking place over the weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Ottawa’s 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a popular event with families, starts at city hall at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 16.

The parade will head west down Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, before moving south toward Lansdowne Park, where it will wrap up around 12:00 p.m. — just in time for Beau’s St. Patrick’s Day Party.

Beau’s St. Patrick’s Party

The family-friendly event starts at noon at the Aberdeen Pavillion in Lansdowne on Saturday.

With Irish foods, beers from Beau’s and other breweries across Ontario, as well as family activities and live music. The party is scheduled to go until 10:00 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Road Race

Also scheduled for Saturday: the Ottawa Irish Rugby Club’s annual one- and two-mile races. The runs are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Running Room on Slater Street, before wrapping up at Lansdowne.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in their most Irish outfit to celebrate the occasion. Registration for the races has ended, though you can still come out and cheer on the participants.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Céilí

Blessed Sacrament Church, located at 194 Fourth Ave. in the Glebe, is hosting an Irish-themed evening on Saturday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The festivities include a dinner consisting of an Irish stew, bread and tea (a gluten-free vegan meal is available upon request), as well as traditional Irish dancing taught by expert Céilí dancers.

The Ottawa Irish Dance School will also perform, with the party scheduled to go until 11:00 p.m.

D’Arcy McGee’s – Sparks Street

Well-known Irish pub D’Arcy McGee’s will host their 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day bash on Sunday, March 17.

With an array of Irish-inspired live music throughout the day, as well as their classic Irish meals and wide selection of local and imported beers, it’s likely to be one of the hottest spots in town.