March 14, 2019 2:10 am

Vancouver film industry worker dies in workplace accident near Britannia Beach

By Online Journalist  Global News

The BC Coroners Service says it's investigating the death of a Vancouver man near Brittania Beach Saturday.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating the death of a film and television worker during a workplace accident near Britannia Beach on Saturday, Mar. 9.

Spokesperson Andy Watson said the incident involved a man in his mid-30s from Vancouver.

Watson said WorksafeBC is also looking into the matter.

