Vancouver film industry worker dies in workplace accident near Britannia Beach
The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating the death of a film and television worker during a workplace accident near Britannia Beach on Saturday, Mar. 9.
Spokesperson Andy Watson said the incident involved a man in his mid-30s from Vancouver.
Watson said WorksafeBC is also looking into the matter.
