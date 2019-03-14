Sports
March 14, 2019 12:09 am

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. – Anthony Salinitri’s goal 11:03 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Oshawa Generals held on for a 3-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Allan McShane and Kyle MacLean also scored as the Generals (42-20-4) built a 3-1 lead by the second intermission.

Kyle Keyser made 20 saves for the win in net.

Ryan Cranford and Nick Wong scored for the Frontenacs (14-50-2), while Brendan Bonello stopped 38 shots for Kingston.

Oshawa did not score on its one power play and the Frontenacs went 0 for 2 on the man advantage.

ATTACK 5 COLTS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Cade Robinson scored twice as the Attack routed Barrie.

Adam McMaster’s short-handed goal with seven seconds remaining in the first period was the winner for Owen Sound (30-30-6). Manuel Alberg and Kaleb Pearson also scored.

Ben Hawerchuk replied for the Colts (26-36-4).

STORM 5 KNIGHTS 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Nate Schnarr struck twice as the Storm downed London.

Dmitri Samorukov put away the winner for Guelph (38-18-10) at 1:45 of the third period. Liam Hawel and Domenico Commisso also scored.

Alex Formenton scored for the Knights (45-14-7).

RANGERS 6 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Riley Damiani had a hat trick as Kitchener doubled the Otters.

Alexey Lipanov, Joseph Garreffa and Jonathan Yantsis rounded out the attack for the Rangers (33-29-4).

Jack Duff, Mathew MacDougall and Gera Poddubnyi scored for Erie (26-36-4).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

