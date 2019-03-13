2 brothers charged in northwest Calgary homicide of Jordan Moore

Two brothers have been charged in relation to the death of a man found shot in northwest Calgary in January.

According to Calgary police, 34-year-old Jordan Moore was found in an alleyway behind the 100 block of 15 Street N.W. at about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, after reports a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between 11 and 11:30 p.m. the night before where shots were fired.

Police executed multiple search warrants and arrested two men, but they were later released.

They remained suspects in the case, police said, and were re-arrested last Thursday, March 7.

WATCH: Calgary police continue to search a large wooded field near the Westhills town centre in relation to a homicide investigation. As Christa Dao reports, the two suspects in the case have been released.

Jermaine Bailey, 30, and his brother, 25-year-old Xavier Bailey, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Investigators don’t believe the brothers knew the victim, but don’t believe the incident that led to the shots being fired was random.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 14.

