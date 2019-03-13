Liberals block bid to immediately debate Wilson-Raybould reappearing at committee on SNC-Lavalin

Liberal members of the House of Commons justice committee have used their majority to shut down an opposition bid to immediately discuss inviting former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify for a second time.

In a meeting Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa, Liberal MP Francis Drouin moved a motion to adjourn the committee that had been called after four opposition members sent letters requesting the committee meet to consider inviting Wilson-Raybould to respond to testimony made about her characterization of the SNC-Lavalin affair by Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to the prime minister, Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick and Nathalie Drouin, deputy attorney general.

In his motion, Drouin cited another motion passed by the Liberal members of the committee on March 6 that stated the committee would next meet to discuss potential witnesses on March 19, and asked the committee to adjourn until then.

March 19 is the day the federal government has chosen to present its latest budget.

His proposal quickly prompted howls from the opposition, with Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre telling the Liberal members, “you should be ashamed.”

Other opposition members could be heard shouting accusations of a “cover up” and “disgusting” behaviour.

With their majority on the committee, Liberal members quickly passed Drouin’s motion.

The committee now maintains its plan to meet behind closed doors on one of the busiest days in the political calendar, which will see the bulk of Canadian journalists sequestered until the late afternoon as they comb over details of the federal budget before it is released publicly.

Wilson-Raybould has already told the committee she is willing to reappear.

